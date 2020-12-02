U.S. Marshals capture suspect in Harrisburg shooting

Richard Eugene Schmittel was wanted in connection to a Feb. 3 shooting on the 400 block of Hummel Street, authorities say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 29-year-old man charged with attempted murder in connection to a Feb. 3 shooting in Harrisburg was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Richard Eugene Scmittel, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit on South 14th Street, Pane said.

He is the suspect in a shooting that occurred on the 400 block of Hummel Street on Feb. 3, authorities say. In the incident, a pedestrian and the occupant of a vehicle exchanged gunfire, according to police.

Pane's announcement did not provide further details of the shooting.

Investigators determined Schmittel was a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, charging him with criminal attempted homicide and lesser offenses. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was called in to locate him.

Task Force members learned that Schmittel frequented the intersection of 14th and Kittatinny Streets and placed it under surveillance, Pane said. He was spotted walking in the area Wednesday morning, but fled before he could be captured, according to Pane.

Task Force members and Harrisburg Police officers searched the area, and spotted Schmittel on the 300 block of South 14th Street, where he ran into an abandoned building and onto its roof, authorities say. He allegedly tried to escape across adjacent rooftops, but was captured without further incident and turned over to the Harrisburg Police, according to Pane.