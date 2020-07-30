Four people hurt in Harrisburg fire

Two firefighters, a mom and young child were injured in two alarm Harrisburg fire

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four people, including two firefighters were injured in a 2-alarm fire in Harrisburg

According to Fire Chief Brian Enterline, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering an electric shock.

Another firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and a mother and young child were both treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a duplex fire in the 400 block South 14th Street in Harrisburg.

The blaze damaged 408 and 410 South 14th Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious according to Enterline.