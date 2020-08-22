Two dead in Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Conewago Township on Friday night.
According to officials, the crash happened when one vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Elizabethtown and Colebrook Roads and was struck by a second vehicle.
The occupants of the first vehicle were all wearing their seat belts and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The two occupants in the second vehicle Alfy Alies, 55, and Ashraf Hanna, 52, both of Columbia, Pa., died.
Police say Alies was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, and Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene.