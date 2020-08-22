Two dead in Dauphin County crash

Police say the occupants of the first vehicle were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Conewago Township on Friday night.

According to officials, the crash happened when one vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Elizabethtown and Colebrook Roads and was struck by a second vehicle.

The occupants of the first vehicle were all wearing their seat belts and were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants in the second vehicle Alfy Alies, 55, and Ashraf Hanna, 52, both of Columbia, Pa., died.