Two dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Susquehanna Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle crash in Susquehanna Township on Friday evening police said.
Shaun Yuhas, 42, and Linda Silva, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old attempting to switch lanes struck their vehicle sending them off the road and into a lamp post and then a light pole, according to state police.
Yuhas and Silva were in their vehicle driving south on I-81, in the center lane when a vehicle in the left lane struck them.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was allegedly speeding when he struck the victims' vehicle, police said. The driver was not injured.