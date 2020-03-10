Two dead after a 2-vehicle crash in Susquehanna Township

An 18-year-old driver was trying to switch lanes when he struck the victims' vehicle sending them into a light post.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle crash in Susquehanna Township on Friday evening police said.

Shaun Yuhas, 42, and Linda Silva, 50, were pronounced dead at the scene after a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old attempting to switch lanes struck their vehicle sending them off the road and into a lamp post and then a light pole, according to state police.

Yuhas and Silva were in their vehicle driving south on I-81, in the center lane when a vehicle in the left lane struck them.