TSA installs new 3-D checkpoint scanner at Harrisburg International Airport

The new equipment allows TSA officers to view the contents of a carry-on bag from multiple angles and determine possible explosive threats without opening the bag.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Jan. 23.

The Transportation Security Administration announced Wednesday it has installed a new, state-of-the-art computed tomography checkpoint scanner at Harrisburg International Airport.

The scanner provides critical explosives detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves officers' capability to determine whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a possible threat, the TSA said.

The system applies sophisticated algorithms for the detection of explosives by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated on three axes for thorough visual image analysis by a TSA officer, the TSA said.

If a bag requires further screening, TSA officers will inspect it to ensure that a threat item is not contained inside.

“The 3-D imagery is so good that our TSA officers can manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a press release. “Not only does this state-of-the art technology represent an improved security threat detection capability at the checkpoint, but it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened, thus reducing a touchpoint during the pandemic.”

This equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices, and has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of a bag’s contents that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids, by shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt to provide TSA officers with the three-dimensional views of the contents of a carry-on bag.

Checkpoint CT technology should result in fewer bag checks, the TSA said. Passengers using this machine at Harrisburg will be permitted to leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags.