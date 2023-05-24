TSA officers stop Harrisburg woman from boarding plane with loaded handgun at Harrisburg International Airport

The 9mm handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, was discovered in the woman's carry-on bag on Tuesday, the TSA said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a Harrisburg woman from boarding a plane with a loaded handgun Tuesday at Harrisburg International Airport, the TSA announced.

The 9mm handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, was discovered in the woman's carry-on bag, the TSA said. Officers stopped the woman at a security checkpoint when the X-ray unit alerted the to the weapon.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and now the woman faces a stiff financial civil penalty, the TSA said.

The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000, according to TSA.

“The Memorial Day holiday may be several days away, but the summer holiday travel season has started,” said Karen Keys Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport. “Our officers are good at their jobs and are staying vigilant to keep all travelers safe and secure. Airports are congested, people are eager to travel and this is no time to be carrying prohibited or illegal items in your carry-on bag.

"Gun owners have a responsibility to know where their firearms are at all times and know that they should not be in a carry-on bag. It is concerning that most people who are stopped at TSA checkpoints with a firearm tell us that they forgot that they had it with them.

"Travelers need to come to the airport prepared to go through the security screening process and that means knowing the contents of their carry-on bags and knowing that there are no prohibited items inside.”

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.