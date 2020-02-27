x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

dauphin-county

TSA agents stop Lancaster County man from boarding plane with handgun at HIA

The Ephrata resident was stopped Wednesday at a security checkpoint while carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his belongings, the TSA said.
Credit: Transportation Safety Administration
TSA agents say they stopped an Ephrata, Lancaster County man from boarding an airplane at Harrisburg International Airport Wednesday while in possession of this .380-caliber handgun, which was loaded.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was stopped from boarding an airplane with a loaded handgun in his possession Wednesday by Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport, the TSA said Thursday.

The man, an Ephrata resident, had a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his belongings when he was stopped at a security checkpoint's X-ray machine, according to the TSA.

Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police were called to the scene and took the man into custody for questioning, the TSA said.

RELATED: TSA confiscates hundreds of items from passengers at Harrisburg International Airport

RELATED: TSA stops Harrisburg man from boarding plane with loaded handgun at HIA

RELATED: TSA officers stop man from taking two .22-caliber handguns onto flight at Harrisburg International Airport

RELATED: TSA agents stop 2 people attempting to board planes with guns at HIA in 3 days

RELATED: Harrisburg man arrested for alleged attempt to bring loaded handgun onto plane at HIA

RELATED: York County man detained at HIA after TSA officials find loaded handgun in his carry-on bag

He was released after being cited for weapons charges, according to the TSA.

Wednesday's incident was the first of the year at Harrisburg International Airport, the TSA said. Last year, the TSA stopped seven people from trying to board airplanes while possessing firearms; six people were stopped in 2018, according to the TSA.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared, the TSA said. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.