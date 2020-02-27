TSA agents stop Lancaster County man from boarding plane with handgun at HIA

The Ephrata resident was stopped Wednesday at a security checkpoint while carrying a loaded .380 caliber handgun in his belongings, the TSA said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was stopped from boarding an airplane with a loaded handgun in his possession Wednesday by Transportation Security Administration officers at Harrisburg International Airport, the TSA said Thursday.

The man, an Ephrata resident, had a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his belongings when he was stopped at a security checkpoint's X-ray machine, according to the TSA.

Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority Police were called to the scene and took the man into custody for questioning, the TSA said.

He was released after being cited for weapons charges, according to the TSA.

Wednesday's incident was the first of the year at Harrisburg International Airport, the TSA said. Last year, the TSA stopped seven people from trying to board airplanes while possessing firearms; six people were stopped in 2018, according to the TSA.