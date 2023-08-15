USA Today readers vote Tröegs 'Best Brewery Tour' in America for third consecutive year

The Hershey-based brewery's "Guided Production Tour" won the voting in USA Today's "10 Best Readers' Choice Awards."

HERSHEY, Pa. — For the third straight year, Tröegs Independent Brewing's Guided Production Tour was voted America's Best Brewery Tour by the readers of USA Today, the Hershey-based brewery announced Tuesday.

The award is part of the publication's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"Back in the early days, my brother Chris and I used to give brewery tours every Saturday," said Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. "It's amazing to see how our tour has evolved over the years. Our tour guides are super passionate about our beer and love explaining why we do things the way we do here at Tröegs."

The Guided Production Tour offers an in-depth look at how the independent, family-owned brewery brews, packages and ships beer to nine states throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, Trogner said.

Following in the footsteps of the Tröegs brewing team, the tour winds through the mill room, hop cooler and brewhouse deck as well as the brewery’s fermentation cellars, packaging lines and “Scratch Lab” R&D brewhouse.

Tour guests also learn about the history of Tröegs – spanning more than a quarter of a century – in the Art of Tröegs Gallery, where the tour commences.

For more than 15 years, the annual Art of Tröegs contest has invited fans to create an original work of art inspired by Tröegs.

This year’s grand prize winner, Jess Geiger, wowed the brewery’s employees with her colorful hand-painted guitar, titled “The Harmony of Hops.”

“Just like flavors in a beer and chords on a guitar, I wanted this piece to be harmonious and fun!” Geiger wrote in her inspiration story.

Her piece – along with about two dozen other Tröegs-inspired works – will be on display following the invitation-only 2023 Art of Tröegs Gallery Opening in late October.

To learn more about this year’s contest winners, please visit the Tröegs blog.

Tröegs' award-winning Guided Production Tour is currently offered Thursday through Sunday, and private tours are available Tuesday through Thursday by appointment.