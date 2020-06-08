Tröegs unveils new Black is Beautiful limited-edition Brown Lager

The beer is brewed in collaboration with Harris Family Brewery, the first Black-owned brewery in Pennsylvania, Tröegs said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced it releasing a new, limited-edition American Brown Lager called Black is Beautiful in collaboration with Harris Family Brewery, Pennsylvania's first Black-owned brewery.

The beer was inspired by a well-guarded cornbread recipe from the family of Harris Family Brewery's Shaun Harris, Tröegs said.

Corn notes come from Pennsylvania blue corn grown at Dancing Star Farms and malted locally by Deer Creek Malthouse. The beer also has roasty notes derived from chocolate and caramel malts, with Lemondrop hops to add a hint of citrus, the brewery said.

“I love the part of cornbread that’s between the burnt side of the skillet and the yellow center,” says Tröegs brewmaster John Trogner. “That crust with those graham cracker flavors -- that’s the best part of the whole thing.”

Black is Beautiful is a worldwide collaborative effort started by Weathered Souls brewery in Texas. Its purpose is to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily, Tröegs said. Its mission is to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color.

Black is Beautiful is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans exclusively at Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey.