Train crashes into car in Dauphin County; railroad crossing closed

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County railroad crossing is closed this morning due to a crash involving a train and a car.
The crash occurred at the Norfolk Southern tracks along East Derry Road shortly after 3:30 a.m. on July 19, Dauphin County 911 Dispatch said. The East Derry Road railroad crossing will be closed for three to four hours. Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes.
According to Derry Township Police Department chief Garth Warner, no one was injured in the crash. A Norfolk Southern spokesperson says the car was unoccupied.
Norfolk Southern is investigating the incident.