Traffic switch at Jonestown Road and I-83 in Dauphin County rescheduled for tonight, PennDOT says

The lane switch on the ramp from Route 22 North to I-83 was set for Sunday night, but postponed due to inclement weather. It will now happen tonight, PennDOT says.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that the traffic switch for the ramp on Route 22 (Jonestown Road) to Interstate 83 North that was scheduled for Sunday night was pushed back due to inclement weather in Dauphin County.

The switch will now happen tonight, PennDOT said.

Assuming the weather cooperates, workers will switch traffic from the left side of the ramp to the newly constructed right side, according to PennDOT.

The work will begin tonight at 9 .m. and will last through 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT said.

"After this switch is complete, the ramp’s merge point with northbound I-83 traffic will be approximately 1,000 feet north of the existing merge point," PennDOT said in a press release. "There will be a right lane closure tonight on northbound I-83 at Route 22 while the contractor completes the traffic switch on the ramp."