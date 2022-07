Dauphin County 911 Dispatchers say they received reports of the crash in Derry Township just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a crash after a detached tractor-trailer drove into a home in Dauphin County.

Dauphin County 911 dispatchers say they received reports of the crash on the 1400 block of East Derry Road in Derry Township just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say one person was transported to a local hospital after the crash.