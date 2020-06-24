The Press & Journal, a Dauphin County weekly newspaper, will cease operations July 1

The newspaper has been in operation since 1854, but it could not survive the loss of local ad revenue due in part to the COVID-19 outbreak, its owners say

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Press & Journal, a Dauphin County weekly publication that has been in operation since 1854, will cease operations on July 1, its owners said Wednesday.

The Middletown newspaper was victimized by plunging advertising revenue since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, making it economically unsustainable for the paper to continue to publish, owners Joe and Louise Sukie said in a message on the P&J website.

The publishers thanked the community for its support and readership. But, they said, "all the donations and grants and loans and subscriptions just weren’t enough to save us from the deathblow the pandemic dealt to a newspaper that was already struggling to fund our print and digital journalism."

The Press & Journal was unable to survive the loss of local ad revenue to Facebook and Google, or the move from classified advertising from print publications to websites like Craigslist, its owners said.

"Our newspaper survived the Civil War, two world wars, and multiple depressions and recessions," the farewell message said. "But unless a miracle happens, the paper won’t survive Facebook, Google and the coronavirus pandemic. Our readers will have no choice but to get their news from postings on social media or from larger regional news sources."

The Sukies lamented the loss of a local voice, but said the decision had to be made.

"We held off, hoping something might happen after the Federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program ended on June 10," the message said. "But the ripple effect from the pandemic has forced our hand.