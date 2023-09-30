x
Dauphin County

Teens reported missing in Dauphin County

Police say the teens left Susquehanna Township High School around 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 and didn't return home.
Credit: Susquehanna Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two teens are missing after leaving school on Friday morning.

Police say, Yahnae Roque, 15, and Nyrea Holton, 17, were reported missing by their families after they left Susquehanna Township High School around 11 a.m. on Sept. 29 and didn't return home.

Roque is Black, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has curly shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and gray Crocs.

Holton is also Black, measures 5 feet 6 inches, weighs around 130 pounds, and has long hair. She was last seen wearing sweatpants (unknown color), a sweatshirt and Crocs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to call Dauphin County emergency dispatch at 717-558-6900.

