Harrisburg woman charged in connection to deadly July 2022 crash in the city

Talia Holton, 21, allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 67-year-old Tyrone Thompson on July 21, 2022, Harrisburg Police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg woman has been charged with one count of homicide by vehicle and other offenses connected to a two-vehicle crash that killed a man in Harrisburg last year, police said.

Talia Holton, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday night, according to Harrisburg Police.

An investigation determined Holton was the driver responsible for an accident that claimed the life of Tyrone Thompson, 67, on July 21, 2022. The crash occurred in the area of North 17th and Regina streets, according to police.

The investigation determined that Holton fled from the scene before police arrived, police said.

In addition to homicide by vehicle, Holton has been charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, receiving stolen property, accidents to attended motor vehicle, and multiple summary offenses, according to police.