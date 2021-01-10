Ta Ta Rebel hosts their 5th annual event in Londonderry Township to assist breast cancer survivors

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ta Ta Rebels Inc. host their 5th annual raise hope event on Saturday in Londonderry Township to assist survivors of breast cancer.
The event included food, raffles, survivorship discussions and of course a motorcycle ride.
Organizers say all proceeds will go towards helping survivors in need.
"We're hoping to raise a lot of funds that way we can keep assisting breast cancer survivors that are no longer in treatment and that way we can help them with their copays and deductibles and anything else," Kim Ramirez said president and founder of Ta Ta Rebels.
For more information on how to support the organization, visit the Ta Ta Rebels website.