Swatara Township woman dies of drowning in Spring Creek

Heather Torres, 29, was found unconscious in the creek at about 2:01 p.m. Her death was ruled accidental by the Dauphin County Coroner's Office

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 29-year-old Dauphin County woman died Monday night after police found her unconscious and lying in a Swatara Township creek Monday afternoon.

Heather Torres was found around 2:01 p.m. by police responding to the report of an unconscious person on the 200 block of Oakleigh Avenue, according to Swatara Township Police.

The officers removed her from Spring Creek and began administering emergency life-saving measures until EMS and fire units arrived.

Torres was declared dead Monday evening, police say.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office ruled the cause of death was accidental due to freshwater drowning, police say.

There does not appear to be any sign of criminal activity, according to police.