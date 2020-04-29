Swatara Township, Steelton, and Dauphin County officials team up to deliver care packages

Volunteers handed out more than 300 care packages to residents of Dauphin County housing buildings in the Steelton and Swatara area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials from Swatara Township, the borough of Steelton and Dauphin County teamed up this week to provide more than 300 care packages to residents of four Dauphin County housing buildings in the Swatara and Steelton area.

Swatara Township Commissioners Tom Connolly and Shaela Ellis joined Steelton Borough Councilwoman Denae House, Swatara Township Public Safety Director Darrell Reider, Swatara Township Police Advisory Board Member Keith Flynn, Swatara Township Police Corporal Brandon Pokrop, Swatara Township Police Corporal Scott Neal and volunteer Josh Campanaro to package and deliver the bags.

The care packages were made possible by contributions from Two Gals Catering, Swatara Township Commissioner Richard Bouder, Rutherford Fire Chief Joe Canulli, Swatara Township EMA Director Craig E. Powers, Steelton-Highspire School Board Director Hudaya House, Sam's Club, Dominic Baker's food drive, Dave Baker, Beth Baker-Szekeres, Swatara Township Fire-Rescue Chief Mike Ibberson, and the Swatara Township Highway / Recreation Staff.