Police seek help identifying person of interest in Swatara Township shooting case

Investigators would like to question him regarding a Feb. 16 shooting on the 3500 block of Paxton Avenue, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are seeking help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that occurred last month on the 3500 block of Paxton Street.

One suspect charged for his involvement in the case – Richard Blazevic III, 34, of Steelton – has already been arrested, police say.

However, further investigation determined the individual pictured above is a person of interest in the case, police say, and investigators would like to question him.

Blazevic is charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit attempted homicide, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses in the case.

Police responding to the incident on Feb. 16 were unable to locate any of the individuals involved but found spent shell casings in the area, police say.

Blazevic was taken into custody after the initial investigation.