Swatara Township Police swear in K9 Officer Santi

The third member of the department's K9 Division officially joined the force on Wednesday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The newest member of the Swatara Township Police Department, K9 Officer Santi, was sworn in Wednesday in a ceremony at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Smith, the police department announced.

Santi will join his handler, Officer Chris Smith, as part of the department's K9 Division, which currently has two other K9 officer, the department said.

"Santi" means "peace" in Nepalese.

He and his handler just completed a five week training academy and have been assigned to a Patrol Platoon within the Department. Santi will be serving as a patrol dog who specializes in the detection of narcotics. He can also locate evidentiary items and help to track missing persons and fugitives.