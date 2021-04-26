Swatara Township Police seek help in identifying dirt biker

Police say this dirtbike was seen operating on the 100 block of N. 32nd St. at about 2 p.m. on April 10.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are seeking help in identifying the operator of a dirt bike that was seen on the 100 block of N. 32nd Street on the afternoon of April 10.

According to police, the operator of the unregistered dirt bike was driving in the area shortly before 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on the operator's identity is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2250.

Swatara Township Police say it is illegal in the state of Pennsylvania to ride dirtbikes on roadways, and they have received more and more reports of such activities since the weather began getting warmer.

FOX43 also spoke to community members who said they worry about pets and children due to bike speeding.

"I'm worried about the dogs coming out or them getting hit or someone getting hurt, and the ATVs, they should not be going this fast down on a street like this especially in certain times of day when traffic backs up," said Ken Hammaker of Swatara Township.

The Swatara Township Police Department is monitoring the situation closely and advises people in the area to call 911 if they see these vehicles.

The police department also advises to not interfere with those driving ATVs and dirt bikes.