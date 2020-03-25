Swatara Township Police launch "Kids Coloring Challenge" to help entertain kids at home during COVID-19 outbreak

Every few days, the police department will post a new topic on its Facebook page, challenging kids to submit their best artwork on that topic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In an effort to provide a fun distraction for kids bored at home while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Swatara Township Police Department kicked off a Kids Coloring Challenge on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The challenge is open to kids ages 17 and under. Every few days, the police department will post a new topic on its Facebook page, challenging kids to submit their best artwork on that topic.

The first topic in the challenge: Draw a picture that represents something that you do to help prevent the spread of germs.

Parents or guardians can submit their kids' artwork by email to bpokrop@swatarpolice.org. The email should include the child's full name, age, the topic their picture pertains to, and the parent/guardian's name and contact information. The information should not be included on the child's artwork, because some of the pictures will be posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Once the children are back in school, the police department said it will take a vote on all of the submitted pictures and choose a winner for each age group and topic.

Children can participate in as many of the challenges as they would like to.

Each winner will receive a goody bag from the police department. There is no cost to participate and this challenge is open to residents and non-residents of Swatara Township.

"We look forward to seeing all of those beautiful and creative pictures from all of the kids out there," the department's Facebook post said. "Stay happy and healthy during this difficult time and remember, we are here for you."