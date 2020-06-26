Swatara Township Police investigating road-rage incident

The victim reported being followed by a red Toyota Corolla driven by a man who tried to run them off the road, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a reported road rage incident that occurred Wednesday night on Route 322.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m., police say. The victim reported that an unidentified man in a red Toyota Corolla followed their vehicle along Route 322 East from the area of Eisenhower Boulevard into Derry Township, police say. The man was reportedly honking his horn and flashing his lights, and allegedly attempted to run the victim's vehicle off the road, according to police.

The victim called 911 was was able to drive to a safe location to meet a police officer.

The suspect vehicle fled from the area, according to police.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was described as a white "scruffy looking" male in his early 30's or 40's, wearing a bright neon yellow or green cutoff t-shirt. His car was an early 2000s model Corolla with a missing or burned-out passenger-side foglight and a decorative Alabama plate on the front.