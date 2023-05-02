Police seek help identifying man accused of attacking woman at Harrisburg restaurant

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of attacking a woman at a Harrisburg restaurant earlier this month.
On April 7 at about 11:59 p.m., Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the Roadhouse Cafe on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard for the report of a fight. Arriving officers found a woman who had been assaulted and sustained visible injuries requiring medical attention, police said.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance of the incident and determined the pictured suspect is the one who attacked the woman, and are looking for help from the public in identifying him, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550, through email at PCorkle@SwataraPolice.org, or submit an anonymous tip online.