Police seek help identifying man accused of attacking woman at Harrisburg restaurant

The suspect assaulted a female patron at Roadhouse Cafe on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard on April 7, Swatara Township Police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for help identifying a suspect accused of attacking a woman at a Harrisburg restaurant earlier this month.

On April 7 at about 11:59 p.m., Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the Roadhouse Cafe on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard for the report of a fight. Arriving officers found a woman who had been assaulted and sustained visible injuries requiring medical attention, police said.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance of the incident and determined the pictured suspect is the one who attacked the woman, and are looking for help from the public in identifying him, according to police.