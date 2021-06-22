Swatara Township officials warn of company's attempt to defraud residents with phony Stormwater Authority online payment site

The company "(has) taken considerable effort to duplicate our website, links, phone number and company information to make it look legitimate," the township said.

Note: The video is from March 9.

Swatara Township authorities are warning residents that a company has issued a fake online payment account for the township's Stormwater Authority in what they suspect is an attempt to defraud customers.

The company, called doxo, "(has) taken considerable effort to duplicate our website, links, phone number and company information to make it look legitimate," the township said in a press release. "DO NOT create an account to pay your Swatara Township Stormwater Authority bill on this site."

Payments made using doxo's website will not be credited to residents' accounts, as there is no business or service agreement that Swatara Township Stormwater Authority has with doxo, nor are payments from their site linked to the Stormwater Authority's bank account, the township said.

Residents are advised that they can pay their bills securely on the actual Stormwater Authority website or by mailing it to the address listed on the paper invoices they receive. There is also a drop box available in front of the Swatara Township Municipal Building, the township said.

"If you have made a payment to doxo, please consider contacting your credit card company and asking that the charge be credited to your account due to the possibility of fraud," the township said.