3 people suffer minor injuries in Swatara Township house fire

The early morning fire was reported at a duplex on the 1000 block of Main Street in the township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured in an early morning fire at a home in Swatara Township Tuesday, authorities said.

All three were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Swatara Fire 91, one of three companies dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 2:27 a.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Main Street, Swatara Fire 91 said in a post on its Facebook page. Dauphin County 911 advised responding units that they were receiving multiple calls and a first alarm was struck.

When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames on the first floor and roof of the 2.5-story duplex, Fire 91 said. Members of the fire company worked with firefighters from Progress Fire 32 and Paxtonia 34 to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Two people in the home and a lineman from Engine 91 suffered minor injuries, Fire 91 said. The firefighter has since been released from the hospital.