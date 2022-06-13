Police are investigating deadly crash in Swatara Township

James Payne, 40, of Harrisburg, died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash at 1:18 a.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Derry Street, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Swatara Township.

The crash occurred Saturday at 1:18 a.m. on the 5400 block of Derry Street, according to Swatara Township Police.

Responding emergency personnel found a single vehicle that had struck a telephone pole and a fire hydrant and rolled onto its roof, trapping the driver inside, police say.

The driver, James Payne, 40, of Harrisburg, was the only occupant in the vehicle. He succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash, police say.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Swatara Township Police, Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Dauphin County Coroner’s office.