Susquehanna Township school district will retire current mascot

After months of discussion, the Susquehanna Township School District will retire the current mascot "The Indian", starting immediately.

Editors Note: Video previously aired on July 13, 2020

After much consideration, the Susquehanna Township School Board announced that the district's current mascot "The Indians" will be retired.

School board president, Jesse Rawls made the announcement at the beginning of the school board meeting on Monday.

"We listened to the Native American and Indigenous communities that live with us as our students, neighbors, friends, and community leaders. We thank them for sharing their firsthand experiences and broader context of how tribal communities view the use of their names and their images as mascots."

From School Board member Jesse Gantt: “Our announcement today is the first step in retiring and discontinuing use of the logo. Effectively immediately, the district is beginning the process of removing the name/imagery and has formed a committee to select a new name/logo/mascot.” — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) May 4, 2021

Talks about changing the districts mascot have been on going for months, and just recently local students, and members of the Cherokee Nation and Nez Perce tribes, spoke to school board, supporting this change.