Susquehanna Township suspends football activities due to potential COVID-19 exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township School District announced it has suspended all high school football-related activities for a week after members of the team were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"To date, the district has not received any reports of other students experiencing illness or symptoms typically seen in cases of COVID-19," the district said in its announcement. "In addition, numerous athletes have been present at community events as well as conditioning and practices. As a result, the district is implementing the protocols within the Health and Safety Plan, and, out of an abundance of caution, has decided to suspend all football-related activities until August 24."