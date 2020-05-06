Susquehanna Art Museum will reopen June 9 with COVID-19 mitigation rules in place

The museum will open with a new exhibition, "Creating Joy: Art Inspired by Music"

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Susquehanna Art Museum announced plans to re-open the Museum to the public on Tuesday June 9 with a brand-new exhibition, Creating Joy: Art Inspired by Music in the Beverlee & Bill Lehr Gallery.

Tuesday's reopening ends a 72-day period where the museum was closed due to state stay-at-home orders. Therefore, the museum said, it has launched a 72-day Pay-What-You-Wish initiative that will feature admission on a donation basis through August 30.

The museum also announced new hours to accommodate visitors who wish to "maintain significant social distance" from others. On Tuesdays through Friday by appointment only from 10 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. will also be appointment-only, the museum said.

These appointments, for groups up to 10, last for one hour and must be scheduled 48 hours in advance at www.SusquehannaArtMuseum.or/Visits.

The museum's regular hours of operation are Tuesday-Friday from 12-5 pm; Saturday 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday 12-5 pm.

Masks are required for visitors, the museum said. All museum staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and temperature checks will be done at the beginning of each shift.

The Museum will continue deep cleaning each Monday with frequent and regular sanitizing being performed in all high touch areas, such as door handles and restroom facilities.