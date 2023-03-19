Susquehanna Township police investigating suspicious death

Susquehanna Township Police discovered remnants of human remains on the 1300 block of Crooked Hill Road at 1:30 p.m. on March 19.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna Township Police Department is currently investigating a death after being alerted to a report of human remains found.

On March 19, at 1:30 p.m., police responded to investigate the 1300 block of Crooked Hill Road, alongside the Dauphin County Coroner's Office and the Dauphin County Forensics Unit.

Officials cannot release further confirmation, as the investigation is ongoing.