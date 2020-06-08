Suspect arrested in July 27 shooting that left one person injured in Harrisburg

Nicari Williams, 17, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a July 27 shooting on the 600 block of Division St. that left a victim injured.

Nicari Williams, 17, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license, police say.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and arraigned.

According to police, Williams shot the victim multiple times as the victim walked through a parking lot on Division St. The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and was not at the scene when officers arrived, police say.