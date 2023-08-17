Man charged in shooting that left one person injured outside Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Steven Woodson, 34, allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim prior to the shooting on July 14, according to Harrisburg Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that left one person with minor injuries at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center last month.

Steven Woodson, 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in relation to the shooting, which police say occurred on July 14 outside the entertainment venue on North 3rd Street.

According to police, the investigation determined that Woodson and another patron at HMAC got into a physical altercation, after which Woodson pulled out a handgun and fired one round at the other patron. He then fled the area before responding officers arrived, police said.

The other patron suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Woodson is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, along with misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum, who set bail at $50,000.