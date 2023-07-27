Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting young child over 2-year span

Steven Goldberg, 78, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he sexually assaulted the child multiple times, beginning in August 2021, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 78-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with having inappropriate sexual contact with a child, police said Thursday.

Steven Goldberg, of the 6100 block of Spring Knoll Drive, is charged with attempted indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and open lewdness, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

Authorities began investigating Goldberg when they received a ChildLine tip reporting that a witness in Goldberg's neighborhood observed him touching a child inappropriately, police said.

An investigation determined Goldberg had been sexually abusing the victim on multiple occasions between August 2021 and July of this year, according to police.

Goldberg was arrested on Tuesday and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center where he was processed on the charges and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Paul Zozos, who set bail at $50,000.