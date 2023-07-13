New York man will serve 10 years in prison for traveling to Pa. to have sex with minor

Stephen Farleigh, 51, of Walton, NY, was sentenced this week in U.S. Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He tried to entice a 13-year-old to have sex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A New York man will serve up to 10 years in prison for traveling to Pennsylvania in an attempt to have sex with a 13-year-old child, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Thursday.

Stephen Farleigh, 51, of Walton, NY, was sentenced this week in U.S. Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania by U.S. Judge Christopher C. Conner.

According to Karam, Farleigh used the internet to try and entice the minor to engage in sexual activity between Oct. 21, 2021 and Feb. 9, 2022.

In addition to his 10-year sentence, Farleigh will also have 15 years of supervised release, Karam said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.