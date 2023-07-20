Steelton Police Department announces retirement of K9 Officer Noro

Noro served with the police department for five years and will now live with his handler, Officer Michael Smith, the department said.

STEELTON, Pa. — The Steelton Police Department this week announced the retirement of K9 Officer Noro, whose last day of duty was Monday.

Noro served with Steelton Police for five years and was "an extremely valuable asset to the department and the community," the police department said.

The K9 officer was honored with a proclamation by Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent Monday at a borough council meeting.