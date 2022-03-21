Steelton Police Department announces retirement of Chief of Police Anthony Minium

Minium served with the department for 18 years, beginning as a Patrol Officer in 2004.

STEELTON, Pa. — The Steelton Borough Police Department announced this week that Chief of Police Anthony Minium retired from his position on March 12.

Minium served with the department for 18 years, beginning in 2004 as a patrol officer, the department said. He was promoted to detective in 2010 and oversaw the investigation of major crimes like robberies, assaults, homicides and crimes against children.

Minium was promoted to Chief of Police in 2016 and immediately made an impact within the community, the department said.

"His commitment, leadership and vision for community policing left an imprint within the Borough of Steelton and in the Police Department," the department said. "We wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors, and...thank him for his many years of service to the citizens of Steelton."