There will be a new traffic pattern around Steelton-Highspire schools this year, police say

Swatara Township Police worked with the school district to incorporate a new traffic pattern to increase student safety during drop-off and pick-up times.

STEELTON, Pa. — There will be a new traffic pattern around Steelton-Highspire schools when classes resume this year, according to Swatara Township Police.

The police department worked in partnership with the Steel-High School District to create the new traffic pattern, which was made in an effort to increase student safety upon arrival and dismissal from school, the department said.

The new pattern affects Reynders and Spruce streets, according to police.

Spruce Street is now one way (eastbound, going towards Steelton-Highspire Elementary School) beginning at the Swatara Township line and continuing to Reynders Street.

Reynders Street is now one way (northbound) from the Spruce Street intersection and ending at the northern trafficway entrance to the Steelton-Highspire School District property.

Both streets are also posted as “no stopping, standing, or parking zones” and sections of those zones are also posted as “tow away zones," police said. Parents and guardians will not be able to stop along Reynders or Spruce Streets to drop their students off or pick them up.