Harrisburg residents voice concerns on 'controversial' State Street project at town hall

Harrisburg residents expressed their concerns and saw the State Street Project proposal firsthand in a public forum on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In a town hall on Thursday, June 2, Harrisburg residents voiced their concerns about the controversial State Street construction project.

"We're tired of people coming in here telling us what they want," said Harrisburg resident Rafiyqa Muhammad. "Why can't the bikes be on the sidewalks like they used to be when we were children?"

Muhammad, who has lived in Harrisburg her entire life, says this project is not in favor of her community.

The project to make this busy stretch of road safer has been in the works for many years. The initial plan included adding additional crosswalks and a shared bike lane.

According to Matt Maisel, the director of communications for Harrisburg, the proposed State Street project will have shared bike lanes. Given that PennDOT is funding half of this million dollar project, he says having bike lanes are required.

"That'll work. Everyone is not going to be happy about that but I think that's the best solution," said resident Timothy White of the bike lanes. "It's working everywhere else."

State Street has been known as a dangerous intersection for years.

"I've seen awful accidents at 19th and State, people pulling right out and getting slammed," said longtime Harrisburg resident Teddy Tombs. "I've seen at least 20 accidents there."

Thursday's meeting was one of three town halls the city scheduled for residents to see the project firsthand and to ask questions to city leaders and engineers.

After hearing community members' concerns, a final design will be presented to the public on June 22.