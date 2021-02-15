State Police seek help in identifying suspicious person in East Hanover Township

Police say this man was acting in a suspicious manner and may have attempted to steal a bicycle before noticing a home security camera last Friday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Harrisburg are investigating a possible attempted bicycle theft by a suspicious person that occurred last Friday in East Hanover Township.

According to police, a male suspect approached a home on Campbell Court at about 7:31 p.m. and rang the doorbell. He spoke to a juvenile resident of the home, asking for directions to Harrisburg, and left when the juvenile did not provide them, police say.

A neighbor then encountered the same man, who allegedly asked again for directions to Harrisburg, police say. The neighbor grew suspicious and asked the man to leave, and he did so, fleeing in a gold sedan, possibly a Buick, police say.

Police later reviewed video footage taken from a home surveillance camera at the home of the juvenile. The footage shows a white male, possibly in his 50s or 60s, prowling around the front porch of the home, peering in windows. The suspect began pushing a bicycle that was on the porch, but stopped when he noticed the surveillance camera, police say.

He then rang the doorbell and spoke to the juvenile, according to police.

A sedan similar to the one described by the neighbor is seen driving down the street near the home, police say.