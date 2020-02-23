State Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Amante Guma was last seen yesterday at approximately 4:00 p.m, officials say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old, last seen yesterday at around 4:00 p.m.

Amante Guma last said he was "going to see his girl", according to police.

Guma is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall with red hair. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red pants, and red and white shoes.

Guma is a ward of Bethany Children's Home in Womelsdorf, Berks County and was in Harrisburg for the weekend.