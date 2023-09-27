x
Dauphin County

State Police searching for Dauphin County robbers accused of stealing over $30,000 from driver

According to troopers, the victim was driving an unmarked white windowless van when he was pulled over by a dark-colored SUV with flashing red and blue lights.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in Dauphin County are searching for suspects following a reported robbery.

According to PSP, on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Pa. 283 West of Mile Marker 7 Toll House Exit in Londonderry Township for a reported robbery. 

According to troopers, the victim was driving an unmarked white windowless van when he was pulled over by a dark-colored SUV with flashing red and blue lights. The driver, impersonating a police officer, forced the victim to remove his keys from the car. 

A second vehicle, a dark-colored van, then arrived at the scene. While the first man stood by the door, the men in the van began removing a large amount of money from the victim's car totaling approximately $30,000. 

If anyone witnessed or has information relevant to this incident, contact the Pennsylvania State Police at (717)-671-7500.

