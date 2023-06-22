Police continue search for suspect accused of punching child in 2022

James A. Lewis, 41, remains at large after being charged in an alleged domestic incident in Dauphin Borough last year, police say.

DAUPHIN, Pa. — State Police are continuing to search for a man charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment stemming from an alleged 2022 incident in Dauphin County.

James A. Lewis, 41, is also charged with simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred in Dauphin Borough.

Lewis is a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). or leave a tip online.