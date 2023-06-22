Police continue search for suspect accused of punching child in 2022

DAUPHIN, Pa. — State Police are continuing to search for a man charged with aggravated assault and child endangerment stemming from an alleged 2022 incident in Dauphin County.
James A. Lewis, 41, is also charged with simple assault and harassment in connection to the alleged incident, which occurred in Dauphin Borough.
Lewis is a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). or leave a tip online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.