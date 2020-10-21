State Police: Cat shot in head with crossbow in Hummelstown

Police say a couple reported their cat was shot in the head with a crossbow on Oct. 17. The animal was taken to a veterinarian for surgery.

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — State Police say they are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case in Dauphin County.

According to police, a Hummelstown couple contacted authorities on Oct. 17 to report their cat had been shot in the head with a crossbow.

The cat was transported to a veterinarian's office for surgery.

Police later determined the animal had been shot with a Pandarus Archery 22-OD38 Crossbow.

The victims live on the 7200 block of Union Deposit Road in South Hanover Township, police say.