State Police: Cat shot in head with crossbow in Hummelstown

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — State Police say they are investigating a suspected animal cruelty case in Dauphin County.
According to police, a Hummelstown couple contacted authorities on Oct. 17 to report their cat had been shot in the head with a crossbow.
The cat was transported to a veterinarian's office for surgery.
Police later determined the animal had been shot with a Pandarus Archery 22-OD38 Crossbow.
The victims live on the 7200 block of Union Deposit Road in South Hanover Township, police say.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact State Police.