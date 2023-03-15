Police: Suspect in burglary at Dauphin County military surplus store still at large

One of the suspects, Eric Zlotorzynski, 44, remains at large, according to State Police. The second suspect, Mary E. Lorah, is in custody.

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — State Police have identified two suspects accused of burglarizing a military surplus store in Dauphin County.

One of the suspects is in custody, the other remains at large, police said.

According to police, the alleged burglary occurred sometime between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. on March 9 at Coleman's Military Surplus LLC on the 300 block of Klinger Road in Millersburg.

A male suspect unlawfully entered the property, broke into storage containers, and stole several pieces of clothing and equipment, police said.

The items were valued at more than $300, police claim.

An investigation of the alleged incident determined Eric Zlotorzynski, 44, of Harrisburg, was the man who broke into the storage containers.

Mary E. Lorah, 38, also of Harrisburg, was an accomplice in the case, police said.

Lorah was taken into custody on Wednesday and remanded to Dauphin County Prison to await arraignment.

Zlotorzynski is still at large, and police are attempting to locate him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at (717) 362-8700, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.