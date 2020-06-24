State Police are searching for missing Lykens girl, 15

Mariah Houser was last seen at home on Monday night, police say.

LYKENS, Pa. — State Police in Lykens are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Mariah K. Houser, of Lykens, was last seen at her home on the 500 block of Main Street at 11 p.m. Monday, her mother told police. Her family believes she left home sometime during the day on Tuesday.

Houser is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair, police say.

She may be in the area of northern Dauphin County, western Schuylkill County (Pine Grove, Tower City, or Tremont areas), or in the Milton, Northumberland County area, according to police.