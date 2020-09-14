Staff member at Middletown High School tests positive for COVID-19; school will remain open

The employee had no direct contact with students, superintendent Dr. Lori Suski said in a letter to the community Monday.

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An employee at Middletown High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Monday in a letter to parents and guardians.

The school will remain open, Superintendent Dr. Lori Suski said.

Parents and guardians were notified about the positive test as part of the school district's Phased School Reopening Health & Safety Plan.

The employee, a member of the support staff, worked in an office and had no direct contact with students, Suski said. The staff member was asymptomatic, but tested positive for the virus.