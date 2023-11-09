Central Pa. first responders and residents climb 110 stories to honor fallen 9/11 heroes

The annual 9/11 stair climb gave people the opportunity to honor first responders who paid the ultimate sacrifice 22 years ago.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, first responders and residents in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County paid tribute to the country's fallen heroes, step by step.

On Monday, Progress Fire Company along with Crunch Fitness hosted its 5th annual 9/11 Stair Climb. It was a 110-story simulated stair climb that gave people a chance to honor the brave first responders who fell victim to the attacks 22 years ago.

"We want to climb that same amount of steps to honor those guys who climbed those steps and never walked out of that building on that fateful day," said Garin Hoy, a firefighter for the Progress Fire Company.

It was an event all about remembrance.

"It's all about not forgetting, remember those people that sacrificed their lives that day, the fireman, the EMTs, the police and then the civilians," said Progress Fire Company Captain Jordan Linhart.

People who attended were challenged with climbing 2,200 steps, equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, and got a glimpse of the climb first responders faced on the tragic day.

"I don't think they really understand how hard it is to go 110 flights with the gear on," said Capt. Linhart. "So, it opens up a lot of people's eyes and it's good to see civilians out doing it and want to show their remembrance."

"Doing it for the families, the firefighters [and] just to challenge myself as well to see if I can do it, it meant a lot," said Khalid Davis of Harrisburg who participated in the 9/11 stair climb event. "Doing this workout, with the equipment on my back and going up and down the steps, [I have] a lot more respect for them."

A respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.