Harrisburg woman charged with criminal conspiracy in connection to shooting in Lower Paxton Township

Police say Amanda Raber, 31, conspired with Devon Siar to shoot a male victim during a dispute over a cell phone early Saturday morning.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a second suspect in a shooting that left one man injured on Saturday in Lower Paxton Township.

31-year-old Amanda Nicole Raber, of Harrisburg, is accused of conspiring with another suspect in a shooting that injured one victim at the intersection of Valley Road and Ridgeview Road in the early morning on March 5.

She is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy to commit reckless endangerment of another person, obstructing the administration of law or other government function, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Devon Siar, was arrested hours after the shooting on Saturday. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

The victim, whom police identified as Tony Arant, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, right wrist and left leg. He told police he was shot by a suspect later identified as Siar after a dispute with Raber at a hotel in the area.

Arant told police that he and Raber, who are acquainted, got into a dispute over money and other personal issues while staying at the hotel. During the argument, Arant said he took Raber's cell phone and refused to give it back.

During the dispute, Raber contacted Siar, whom she described as a friend. Siar later arrived at the room and offered Arant $100 to return Raber's phone, but said he needed to get the money first.

Raber told police that, after exchanging contact information with Siar, he left the hotel and began walking home.

While he walked, Arant reported, Siar and Raber approached him in a vehicle. Siar gave him the money, and Arant returned Raber's phone.

When he walked away, Arant told police, he heard gunshots, realized he had been hit and fell to the ground.

Police say Arant positively identified Siar as his assailant by picking him out of an eight-person lineup.

Siar admitted to shooting Arant during an interview with police, according to the complaint. He also allegedly admitted that Raber was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.