Police investigating shooting that left a woman injured in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Thursday in Harrisburg.

Responding officers located an adult woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police say.