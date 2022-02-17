Police investigating shooting that left a woman injured in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Thursday in Harrisburg.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the Hall Manor neighborhood, according to Harrisburg Police.
Responding officers located an adult woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police say.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.